LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) versus Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) Financial Comparison

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get LiveVox alerts:

This table compares LiveVox and Esports Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Esports Technologies $160,000.00 935.79 -$15.20 million N/A N/A

LiveVox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Esports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Esports Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Esports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox N/A -110.85% -32.32% Esports Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LiveVox and Esports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 3 0 2.60 Esports Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveVox presently has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 80.75%. Esports Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.62%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Esports Technologies.

Summary

LiveVox beats Esports Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

Esports Technologies Company Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.