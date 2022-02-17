LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Announces Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. LKQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.720-$4.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.72-$4.02 EPS.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $6.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.82. 166,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. LKQ has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of LKQ by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in LKQ by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in LKQ by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in LKQ by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

