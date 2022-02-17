LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:SCD traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $15.44.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
