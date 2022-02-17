Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.700-$26.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $66 billion-$66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.30 billion.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,314. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $398.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

