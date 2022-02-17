London Co. of Virginia Decreases Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

London Co. of Virginia lessened its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,501,000 after purchasing an additional 265,238 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in LivaNova by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,185,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,419,000 after acquiring an additional 161,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LivaNova by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 832,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $75.19 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $67.34 and a one year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

