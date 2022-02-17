London Co. of Virginia Has $11.63 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,095 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $263.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

