London Co. of Virginia Has $362,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $248.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $210.50 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.