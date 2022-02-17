London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9,050.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNSTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($122.46) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LNSTY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.74. 127,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,012. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.