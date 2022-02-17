London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9,050.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNSTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($122.46) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LNSTY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.74. 127,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,012. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

