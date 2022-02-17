Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $66.75. 47,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,051. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

