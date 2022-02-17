Loop Capital Begins Coverage on F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $273.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFIV. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.65.

Shares of FFIV opened at $204.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.11 and a 200 day moving average of $215.79. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $50,578.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

