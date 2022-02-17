Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Cap Tops $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.72 or 0.07088169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,905.52 or 1.00020751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX and DragonEX.

