L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $330.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $346.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on LRLCY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €395.00 ($448.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €450.00 ($511.36) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €430.00 ($488.64) to €450.00 ($511.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 86,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,860. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $72.86 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.57.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.