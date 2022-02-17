Lossless Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $26.05 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.01 or 0.07135509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,000.41 or 0.99829666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00050322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002928 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.