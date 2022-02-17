Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $2,458,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 388,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after buying an additional 115,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $267,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.22. The stock had a trading volume of 90,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,037. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

