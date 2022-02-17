LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $178,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,269,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 97,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 47,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

