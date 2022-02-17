LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lockheed Martin worth $118,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after buying an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Shares of LMT opened at $386.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $398.85.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

