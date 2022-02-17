LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $124,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

