LPL Financial LLC Purchases 117,548 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,548 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.48% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $151,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.78. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $60.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

