LPL Financial LLC Purchases 152,828 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $195,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AbbVie by 1,661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after buying an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $145.87 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.15. The stock has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

