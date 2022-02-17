LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,739 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $137,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.58 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $68.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38.

