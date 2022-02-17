LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYTS. started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $186.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 164,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

