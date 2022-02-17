LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

