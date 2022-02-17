Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell Buys 15,000 Shares

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell bought 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,992,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,605,000 after purchasing an additional 418,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 151,199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

