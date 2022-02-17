Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.60. 2,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNEGY. HSBC lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.00.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.3538 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNEGY)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.