LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €889.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €889.00 ($1,010.23) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($954.55) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($909.09) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($772.73) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €879.00 ($998.86) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €817.09 ($928.51).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €687.60 ($781.36) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($296.08). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €708.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €682.30.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

