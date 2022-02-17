Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,388,717. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.89. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $68.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.53.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

