MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 474,772 shares.The stock last traded at $10.91 and had previously closed at $10.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,029,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 517,487 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

