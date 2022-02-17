Magna International (TSE:MG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark currently has a C$92.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magna International to a sell rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International to a buy rating and set a C$93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.22.

Magna International stock opened at C$101.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$102.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$102.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$93.24 and a 1 year high of C$126.00. The company has a market cap of C$30.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52.

In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

