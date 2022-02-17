Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.37. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

