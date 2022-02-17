Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth about $540,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 106,407 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 49.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,929 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $719.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

