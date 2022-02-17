Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys 25,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Flushing Financial worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIC opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $719.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.