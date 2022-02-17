Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $794,000 Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

