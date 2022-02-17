Maltese Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.