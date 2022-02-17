Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 165,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 598,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

