Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 19800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a market cap of C$5.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65.
Mammoth Resources Company Profile (CVE:MTH)
