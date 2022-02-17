Man Group plc Acquires 34,147 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.08% of Paylocity worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,885,000 after buying an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,289,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $207.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.59 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.74.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

