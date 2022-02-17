Man Group plc Acquires 41,493 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,493 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $132.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

