Man Group plc Buys 535,236 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,236 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 1.83% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $14,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

SPWH opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $490.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

