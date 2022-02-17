Man Group plc Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Man Group plc grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 192,028 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.52% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 36,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,443.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 212,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 199,115 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

