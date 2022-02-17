Man Group plc Has $13.54 Million Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,396 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.32% of Daqo New Energy worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,911,000 after purchasing an additional 222,643 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,936,000 after purchasing an additional 117,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,868,000 after purchasing an additional 364,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 542,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,353,000 after purchasing an additional 570,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.