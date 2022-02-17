Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,779 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 143,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 732,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,804,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $99.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,774,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

