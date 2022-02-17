Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Director Ronald E. F. Codd Sells 78,000 Shares of Stock

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MNDT opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Mandiant Inc has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Mandiant’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mandiant Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

MNDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.