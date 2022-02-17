Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.13% of Manhattan Associates worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after buying an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after buying an additional 580,286 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,611,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after buying an additional 254,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,636,000 after buying an additional 220,429 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ MANH opened at $131.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.