Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Marin Software by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 726,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 294,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marin Software by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marin Software by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 48,880 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRIN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,632,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

