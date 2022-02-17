Mariner LLC Acquires 4,105 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX opened at $33.53 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.