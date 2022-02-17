Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,126,000 after acquiring an additional 30,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 516,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 72,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of TLK opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.16%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

