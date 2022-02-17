Mariner LLC Buys 3,140 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

COLD stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.73, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

