Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,979 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

