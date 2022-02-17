Mariner LLC Purchases 624 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 4.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 10.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WPP by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in WPP by 2.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

WPP opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. WPP plc has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $83.69.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

