Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,263 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after acquiring an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,924,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after buying an additional 192,035 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

MAR opened at $183.26 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average of $153.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

